Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man has been brutally murdered by a gang of six people, including three women outside a medical shop at the 5th Cross area in KP Agrahara of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Balappa Jamkhandi from Badami in the Bagalkot district.

Man killed as gang smashes his head with bricks in Karnataka

The CCTV footage of the brutal murder has surfaced, which shows a gang of six people brutally smashing the head of the victim with bricks so that it becomes difficult for the police to ascertain his identity. The gang fled the spot after committing the crime. Neighbours came out hearing the victim's screams and informed the police. However, he was declared dead at the hospital. Police arrested one of the six accused, who is a security guard in KP Agrahara. The hunt is on to arrest the remaining five people.