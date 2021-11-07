Belagavi (Karnataka): Siva Chowgale, a resident of Belagavi, on Saturday grabbed public attention for installing a Plaster of Paris statue of his deceased wife to symbolically recreate her presence.

Siva built his wife's statue on the advice of astrologers. The statue was installed on the eve of Diwali at their home. Siva organised a grand function to unveil the statue. A lot of people were invited to the function.

In May this year, Siva Chowgale was infected with Covid-19 and his wife Minabai Chowgale was suffering from Pneumonia. After battling with pneumonia, she breathed her last in the hospital. But Shiva Chowgule wanted his wife's presence in the house, so he installed his wife's statue.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Shiva Chowgale said, "I am very happy that this idol of my wife looks very real and I realize that she is always with me."

Also read: Man installs stunning statue of late wife at home

"The construction of a hospital through the foundation with my wife's name in Belagavi city is my dream and we will start construction work very soon and I will fulfil my wife's dream," he added.

Both Shiva Chowgale and Minabai Chowgale are former members of Belagavi Corporation.