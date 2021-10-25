Hassan (Karnataka): A man hailing from here filed a police complaint stating that his mother was forcefully converted to Christianity and left home without informing. He was working in Bengaluru and when he returned to his hometown, she was not found.

Arvind Yogaraj, a resident of Maraguru village of Channrayapattana taluk in Hassan district, was working in Bengaluru. His mother Puttama who stays in Maraguru village was working at a Christian house as a babysitter and domestic worker for the last 8 years. The owner of this house is Saravana, who is a manager of Mysore Minerals Limited located near Baguru of Channrayapattana taluk.

According to him, his mother was converted to Christianity by force. Saravana's wife Shanthamma tried to convert my mother to Christianity for the last five years. "Shanthamma and Raju, a pastor started mentally harassing my mother as she refused for the conversion. They forced my mother to demolish a temple near my house two years ago and they filed a complaint against me for this act at Channarayapattana police station," Yogaraj said.

He alleged that he came to his mother but she is not in the village and left home after converting to Christianity. Yogaraj lodged a complaint at Channarayapattana police station and sent the complaint letter to Hassan Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and local Vishwa Hindu Parishad appealing to find his missing mother.

Read: Karnataka law preventing demolition of religious structures comes into effect