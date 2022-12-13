Bengaluru: A case has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport police station in Karnataka against a passenger, who travelled to Yemen, a travel ban country, using an Indian passport, police said. The case has been registered against the accused, 33-year-old Sheikh Muhammad Sufian of Udupi.

An official said that on December 12, Sheikh Muhammad Sufian arrived at Devanahalli Kempegowda International Airport via Sudan and Sharjah. When the immigration officials of the airport checked the passenger's documents, it came to light that he had worked in Yemen. Sheikh Muhammad Sufian went to Saudi Arabia in 2012 and was working as a salesman in Najara.

From Saudi, he travelled to Yemen on an Indian passport. According to the Government of India Gazette Notification dated 26/09/2017, an Indian citizen cannot travel to Yemen using an Indian passport. Based on this, the immigration authorities registered a case against the traveller who travelled to the banned country.