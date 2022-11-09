Bellary (Karnataka): A man allegedly killed his 14-year-old daughter over a relationship with a youth of a different caste in Tungabhadra HLC canal near Siddammanahalli in Kuduthini town of Ballari district of Karnataka last month, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on October 31 when accused Omkara Gowda (45) pushed his daughter into the Tungabhadra HLC canal at night after which she drowned, police said. The girl, they said, had fallen in love with a young man of a different caste. When her family came to know about this, they warned their daughter to stay away from him.

As she continued with the affair, her father conspired to kill her. Police said on October 31 afternoon, Omkara Gowda took her from home on a bike, with the girl believing that he was going to show her a movie.

When they went to the cinema, the movie had already started, so he took his daughter to the hotel, fed her breakfast, took her to Dodda Basaveshwara temple in Kudithini and later bought her a ring at a jewellery store, the accused told the police during interrogation. After dropping his daughter near the HLC canal, Omkara Gowda immediately left from there saying he had some work and will come back.

After some time he came from behind and pushed his daughter into the canal, police said. The girl drowned while the accused left the bike at his friend Bhimappa's house and went to Tirupati by train, police said. Omkara Gowda was arrested near Koppal when he was returning from Tirupati, police said.

Police said the accused had deposited Rs 20 lakh in the bank in the name of his daughter with the investigation revealing that the accused had transferred the amount with the help of a friend Bhimappa before committing the murder. Bhimappa was also arrested in the case. The arrests were made after the girl's mother lodged a missing report with the police on November 1. Police are searching for the girl's body. At present, the two accused Omkara Gowda and Bhimappa are in judicial custody.