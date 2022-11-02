Bengaluru: A Karnataka man has complained to the office of the Prime Minister (PMO) seeking help and protection from his wife, who "regularly beats" him. He wrote that he was facing life threats from his wife and sought to know if there was any means where he can file a domestic violence case against her or not.

"Would anyone help me? Or did anyone help me when this happened? No, Because I am a man! My wife attacked me with knife. Is this the naari shakti you boast about? Can I put a domestic violence case against her for this? No!(sic)," Yadunandan Acharya from Bengaluru wrote in twitter, adding that he was bleeding from his hand after he was stabbed by his wife.

His twitter handle @yaadac marked the grievance to the PMO. He also tagged his tweet to the handles of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. The top cop suggested that the complainant visit his jurisdictional police station to seek legal recourse.

Also read: Man beaten up by wife's kin for getting ready for second marriage without taking divorce

Reacting to his tweet, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy asked him to visit the police station and seek legal action and address his grievance. Yadunandan Acharya has received support from across the sections with people highlighting the need to address the issue of "harassed husbands" and had tagged it as #mentoo.

The victim had also tagged the Nyay Prayaas Foundation which provides support for men who are in disadvantaged positions due to "gender biased laws, incarceration, poverty, homelessness, and/or involvement in the criminal justice system," according to the description the NGO has provided in its website.