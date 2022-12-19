Belagavi (Karnataka): Amid the simmering border tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Mahamelava program scheduled to be held by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on Monday, the day of the beginning of the winter session, was banned.

MES and some political outfits in Maharashtra have been demanding the merger of Belagavi with the state on the ground that the district and a few other neighbouring areas of Karnataka had a substantial Marathi-speaking population.

