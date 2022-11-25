Belagavi (Karnataka): More than 300 buses operating between Maharashtra and Karnataka have been temporarily stopped by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) due to the ongoing border dispute between the two states. Police have been deployed at Belagavi City Central Bus Stand to prevent any untoward incident.

Members of the Maratha Mahasangh have painted 'Jai Maharashtra' messages on buses operating between Maharashtra and Karnataka, to protest Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's remarks on the border dispute between the states. A group of members of Maratha Mahasangh was seen writing words like 'Jahir Nishedh' and 'Jai Maharashtra' with black paint on a Nippani-Aurangabad bus in the Pune district on Thursday.

The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra has been going on for the past few days. Chief Ministers and other leaders of both states made statements regarding the dispute. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said, "An all-party meet will be convened next week to discuss the ongoing border dispute with Maharashtra."