Mandya: A class 4 student was raped and murdered after being taken away on the promise of chocolate in Karnataka's Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday. The accused Kantaraju (52), a tuition teacher, was arrested by Malavalli town police. The suspect took the girl to a secluded spot where he raped and murdered when she came for the tuition class where he was employed.

When the girl did not return home, her parents came looking for the child at the tuition centre. Kantaraju told them that he did not see the child. He also joined the search operation along with the family and a police complaint was filed. The suspicion needled pointed to him when the police suspected foul play after they spotted the girl's corpse and the suggestive sexual assault signs. During sustained interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.