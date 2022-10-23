Belagavi: In a tragic incident on Sunday a five-year-old boy was killed in Karnataka's Belagavi district after sustaining injuries from a stray 'manjha' (kite string). The incident occurred on National Highway 48 in the Gandhinagar area of the district when the victim, a resident of Anantpur village under Hukkeri taluk, was returning from Belagavi city with his father.

The boy was riding a motorcycle while seated in front of his father, Eranna, when the string struck him in the neck, killing him on the spot. Family members of the victim have urged the district administration to take necessary steps to completely ban the use of 'manjha'.