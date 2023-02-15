Kalaburagi: The Aaland town in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, which saw communal tensions flare last year as members from two communities collided over offering prayers at the local Ladle Mushak Dargah, will witness a different scenario in 2023 as the Kalaburagi Waqf Tribunal Court recently gave both communities permission to worship at the shrine.

As per the court order, the Muslim community has been allotted time to perform prayers between 8 am and 12 pm for the Urs festival, whereas Hindus have been given time between 2 pm and 6 pm for Shivaratri. The unrest last year occurred after members of the Muslim community were accused of stone pelting and display of weapons during a tussle between the two groups over who could perform prayers at the Dargah, which is shared by the two sides.

As per reports, the row escalated last year after right-wing outfit Sri Ram Sene insisted on 'purifying' the Raghava Chaitanya idol for the festival, keeping in mind a desecration of the shivling that is said to have occurred back in November, 2021. This time, however, both parties approached the court.

Speaking to the media, SP Isha Pant said on Tuesday that all necessary preparations have been made to prevent any untoward incident this time. "1050 police personnel have been deployed for security purposes. 12 check posts have been set up within a 2 km radius of Aaland, and vehicles entering the area will be checked 24 hours a day" she added.

Notably, police officials further directed that no one should be on the spot after 6 pm, in accordance with orders by the Waqf Tribunal Court. The district administration has also organized a meeting of leaders from both communities. The Ladle Mushak Dargah, named after the 14th-century Sufi scholar renowned for his philosophical ideas, also houses the tomb of Raghava Chaitanya, a 15th-century saint.