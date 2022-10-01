Belagavi(Karnataka): A strange sight was in store for the public in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday as Mahadevi Agasimani (80), a resident of Hirebagewadi in Belagavi taluk, arrived at a bank in the city still attached to medical support.

The incident is learnt to have taken place after children of the octogenarian, who has been in the Intensive Care Unit, recently applied for transfer of land rights under their name.

The piece of land in question, measuring two acres and 35 gunta in ​​Hirebagewadi village, is in Mahadevi's name. While Vidya Hosmani (54) and Ravindra Gurappa Hosmani (51) applied to the district Sub-Registrar's office to arrange for the signing of the deed related to property distribution, officials said they denied the request due to private attendance application not being filed.

Speaking about the issue, Assistant Sub Registrar Sachin Mandeda said, "We do private attendance upon request. Rs 1,000 must be paid for private attendance, following which we send our staff for the work. The allegation is she was brought to our office as the fee was not paid, but I am not sure about this". Mandeda explained that he was not in office the day the incident took place, and received the information from an operator the next day.