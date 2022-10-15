Vijayapura (Karnataka): The case pertaining to the suspected honor killing of a college student has been reported in the Tikota Police Station in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, police informed on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mallikarjuna Bheemanna Jamakhandi, a resident of Ghosanagi village in the taluk.

The decomposed body of Mallikarjun was recovered from a gunny bag from the banks of the Krishna river near Hadarihala village of the neighboring Bagalkot district on October 10. The issue came to light on September 23 earlier this year, when neither the youth nor a girl he appeared to like, returned home from college.

Also read: Two Karnataka girls break tradition by lighting funeral pyre of their father

A subsequent police complaint was filed at the Tikota Police Station by the parents of Mallikarjun, who identified the body with the t-shirt worn by the deceased.

A second-year student, Mallikarjun used to travel by bus to college, and during his time in the institution, he met the girl - a student of class 12, according to an IANS report. The disappearance took place following warnings from the girl's family, who had directed the youth to cut off connections with her.

The girl has not been traced yet. Parents of the deceased, meanwhile, have alleged a role of the girl's family in this regard, the report also stated. A probe is on.