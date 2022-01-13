Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that Mekedatu rally won't be allowed any further and directions have been issued in this regard to the District Commissioner and police department. "They won't be allowed to move a step forward. If they don't stop the rally, we will do what is required to stop it," he said.

Congress has planned a 10-day rally in the state demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project by the ruling BJP in the state. The Mekedatu rally has entered the fifth day despite curfew orders amid surge in Covid cases in the state. Action will be taken as per legal provisions and in accordance with the law. The guidelines would be followed to prevent Covid infection, he said.

There is a High Court order in this regard and the number of Corona cases in the state have reached 21,000 from 11,000. The numbers are doubling daily. Poor, street vendors, autos cab drivers who depend on everyday earnings for livelihood have panicked, he explained.

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, senior Congress leader Mallajamma and former minister and Congress MLA Shivashankara Reddy who participated in the rally have turned Covid positive, he said.

Thousands of people are Covid positive and still taking part in rally. This is not rally on Mekedatu, this is rally of Covid, he said. The directions have again been issued again to district Commissioners and police chiefs to initiate action as per law, he underlined.

"I got know that Congress leaders are holding a meeting in Ramanagar. I hope they will take a judicious decision. The court had asked them whether they have got permission to carry out rally and they will stop rally immediately," he said.

