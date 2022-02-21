Shivamogga: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Monday appealed to people to maintain calm after incidents of violence were reported in the Shivamogga district day after the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist here. "Police have found evidence in Bajrang Dal worker murder case. Four to five people are behind the murder. They will be nabbed soon," Jnanendra said.

Speaking to the media at Shivamogga, the home minister said that a special team has been formed under Shivamogga SP to investigate the case. "I have interacted with the victim Harsha's family. They have sought justice for his death. They urged for the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. I will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide compensation to the family," the minister said.

He appealed to the people of Shivamogga to support the police in maintaining law and order. "People have become emotional as he was a member of a Hindu outfit. But they must not take law into their own hands as killers would be arrested," he said. Police have arrested three people so far in connection with the alleged murder of the 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist.

