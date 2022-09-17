Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A man and a woman belonging to two different religions in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru got married on Friday, even after they were forcibly stopped from registering the marriage Bajrang Dal workers.

Speaking to the media, Chaitra, the girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) who married Jafar, said she came to the sub-registrar's office of her own will. "We have been in a relationship for three years. A group came and stopped us before we could sign the documents of our marriage. Who are they to stop us? It was our mutual decision. They have issued death threats to us," said Chaitra.

"When I was about to get married, they dragged me, hurled abuses at me, assaulted my husband and asked him: Do you need a Hindu girl to marry? Do you need an SC girl?" she said. Both Jafar and Chaitra claimed that the men belonged to the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal. The couple said that they wanted protection from the Bajrang Dal.

On Wednesday, when the couple visited the sub registrar's office on Rathnagiri road in Chikkamagaluru, four men intervened and stopped them claiming that it was 'Love Jihad'. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth said that it was an incident of "moral policing". A case was also registered against the four men by Basavanahalli police based on Jafar's complaint.