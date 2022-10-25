Shimoga (Karnataka): At least nine unknown bike-borne miscreants on Monday went on a rampage in the Shimoga district of Karnataka and brutally attacked a Hindu activist. The miscreants raised anti-Hindu and anti-RSS slogans and attacked the victim. The victim, Prakash, suffered injuries on his head in the clash and has been shifted to McGann hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred after Prakash saw a group of people on the bike tearing the posters of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was murdered in February this year. After the victim tried to stop the bike-borne miscreants, they attacked him causing severe injuries on his head.

Also read: Lakshmi firecrackers seized in Karnataka for hurting religious sentiments

Meanwhile, Prakash while giving a statement revealed that he could not identify the assailants as they were wearing masks. He further said that soon after they attacked him, they raised anti-RSS slogans. After the incident, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered outside the hospital and demanded justice for the victim.

The Shimoga police visited the spot where the victim was attacked. They have filed an FIR in the matter and have launched an investigation. Shimoga Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said that the accused would soon be arrested.