Udupi/Belagavi: Even as the Hijab row continues to flare up in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition in the State, Siddaramaiah spoke strongly against the government and called the move to ban hijab "unconstitutional".

Talking about the issue, Siddaramaiah said women wearing hijab is common, only the government's attitude is new. He stressed on the importance of not disrupting the education of these girls and said, "Preventing students from wearing hijab at schools and colleges is violation of their fundamental right. Students have been wearing hijab for many years," said the former CM, echoing the voice of the hijab wearing women.

"Hijab is a part of our life. Our elders used to wear them. Why is this being imposed on us out of nowhere? We want to study but at the same time, wearing a hijab is also important to us," said one of the girls, who was not allowed to enter her college for second day in a row. She and several like her plead, cried and even brought parents but they couldn't convince the management. Cops arrived at the scene and even threatened to file FIR if the parents protested.

In this backdrop, Siddaramaiah said BJP and RSS are doing this to cause tension intentionally, keeping elections in mind. He said, "BJP and RSS are causing tension deliberately ahead of the election. Students are being deprived of education for wearing hijab. This is anti-constitutional".