Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) into the death of a woman and her two-and-half-year-old son when an under-construction Bengaluru Metro pillar pier collapsed on them on Tuesday. Taking up the hearing on the PIL petition, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagri cited news reports about the accident and expressed concern.

The reinforcement cage of an under-construction pillar pier collapsed and fell on a two-wheeler near HBR Layout here on January 10, causing the death of a woman and her child. The court sought answers from officials concerned about the safety measures undertaken and whether tender documents specified safety measures.

Also read: Bengaluru metro pillar collapse: 3 engineers suspended after kin's FIR against 7 people

The incident took place on Tuesday at the HBR Layout at around 11 am, as informed by the police, the a pillar pier fell on their scooter, thereby injuring the four. They were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment in critical condition where Tejaswini (28) and her son Vihaan (2.5) succumbed to injuries while her husband Lohit Kumar and daughter suffered serious injuries. Karnataka Chief Minister BR Bommai announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the family of the deceased. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) also announced a separate compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the family of the deceased.

Earlier, addressing the media in Dharwad on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an inquiry into the incident and compensation to the bereaved. "I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated... we will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said. Police said they registered a case and an investigation will follow.