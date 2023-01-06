Suratkal (Mangaluru): In a significant development, authorities have come up with a first-of-its-kind hi-tech bus stop in Karnataka's Mangaluru to check harassment of women, officials said. The hi-tech bus station in Suratkal of Dakshina Kannada district is attracting everybody's attention with its modernised facilities.

This hi-tech Govinda Das Bus Stand at Suratkal is located on the Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway. It is also the first well-equipped hi-tech bus stand in the state. The bus stand is designed under the Smart and Digital Suratkal scheme. The hi-tech bus stand has been constructed by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs.

The bus stand is spread over an area of 200 square feet. The hi-tech bus stand boasts of facilities like clean drinking water, five CCTV cameras, free WiFi service, an SOS button, a city bus time and information display, a fire fighting system, LED lights, a selfie point, mobile and laptop charging point. However, what makes the bus stand unique is the SOS button.

If someone molests young women at this bus stop, they just need to click on the SOS button, which will alert the police. Clicking on the SOS button will trigger a siren at the location even as a message will be sent to the Suratkal Police Station, Station Inspector, Commissioner of Police, DCP Law and Order Division, 112 Control Room.

The video footage recorded on CCTV cameras will provide visuals to the police for further probe. Commenting on the construction of the hi-tech bus stand, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty said that there is a huge rush of students and night passengers at the bus station. He said that keeping in view the large population the bus stand caters to, it has been provided with state-of-the-art facilities.

As for the commoners, they have lauded the authorities for the bus stand, especially for its SOS button feature. Muhammad Sharif, a resident, said, “This is a good job. It has also been done with the problem of seepage during the rainy season. Besides, there are WiFi, drinking water, and seating facilities. There is a plan to construct an ultra-modern toilet near the bus stand with the cooperation of a private organisation,'' Sharif said.