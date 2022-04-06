Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed till further orders, two government orders, issued in 2021, making Kannada a compulsory subject in degree courses in the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar said in the order, "In view of the stand of the Central Government that the Kannada language cannot be made a compulsory subject in higher studies for the purpose of implementing National Education Policy, we prima facie find that the impugned GOs dated 7/08/2021 and 15/09/2021 cannot be implemented. The operation of the GO's stayed till further orders."

The court had asked the Government of India to clear its stand on the issue. Following this, an affidavit was filed stating that "There is no mention of any compulsion of language in the National Education Policy 2020 and the policy is to be understood, interpreted and implemented keeping in mind broad objectives enshrined in the Constitution."

Further, it said, "The NEP 2020 is designed to achieve a comprehensive educational system for providing easy access to citizens keeping in mind the aspirations of local, regional and national levels." On December 16, 2021, the court by way of interim order had directed the state government to not compel students who do not wish to take the Kannada language as a compulsory subject while pursuing degree courses, till further orders.

The bench had said, "We have considered the submissions. We are of the prima facie view that matters with respect to the Kannada Language being made compulsory language in higher studies on the basis of National Education Policy is a question that requires consideration. The state government at this stage shall not insist on making language compulsory. Those students who have taken the Kannada language on the basis of their choice may do so, all such students who do not wish to take the Kannada language shall not be compelled to pursue the Kannada language, till further orders."

The direction was given while hearing two petitions, one filed by students and the other by Samskrita Bharati Karnataka Trust, challenging the Karnataka Government's decision to make Kannada language a compulsory subject in degree courses in the State. The plea challenges two G.Os dated August 7, 2021, and September 15, 2021, as arbitrary and contrary to the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.