Kodagu (Karnataka): In a heartening incident, a man from Haryana was reunited with his missing wife in Kodagu's Madikeri in Karnataka after nine years. Haryana's Kehar Singh's joys knew no bounds as he met his missing wife Darshini, who suffers from mental health issues, on Saturday at Madikeri's Thanal Institute (NGO) in Kodagu 3000 km away from his home in Haryana.

Kehar Singh (55) and Darshini(50), have five children. On a fateful day in 2013, the couple was in Delhi when Darshinisy suddenly went missing. Kehar searched everywhere for his wife, but to no avail. Lately, the family had given up on her thinking she might have passed away due to COVID.

However, one-day Kehar got a phone call informing him that his wife is alive. On hearing the news of his wife's presence, he rushed to Kodagu from Delhi, 3,000 km away on Saturday, and hugged his wife in joy as both exchanged sweets. ''I was looking for where God. But, today I found my God in Thanal Institute in Kodagu'', Kehar said.

It is learned that Darshini was found by local police in a semi-naked condition in Kushalanagar and brought to a shelter called Thanal Home in Madikeri run by a person named Mohammed, who runs the Thanal Institute. A few months ago Darshini told Mohammad about her home. Mohammad called the police stations of nearby towns in Haryana and got information about the missing persons and contacted her husband.

Mohammad said the organization is working to provide shelter to homeless women. Darshini was handed over to the organization by the police in July 2018, he said. “In the past, we have also reunited many people with their families. This makes us very proud,'' said Mohammed.