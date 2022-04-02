Bengaluru(Karnataka): As controversy regarding the usage of halal meat by Hindus after Ugadi celebrations prevails, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has mandated in a circular dated April 1, that animals have to be stunned before they are slaughtered for meat. Department of Animal Husbandry, Bengaluru City issued a circular in Bengaluru Urban District on Friday for following mandatory stunning of animals and making them unconscious before slaughtering them as per PCA (Slaughter House) Rules 2001.

This comes after animal lovers pointed toward the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, which were drafted in 2001. These rules state that animals need to be stunned before they can be slaughtered. The stunning process ensures the animal is unconscious and insensible to pain before being bled out at the slaughterhouse. As per Section 6 in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, rule number 4, every slaughterhouse as soon as possible shall provide a separate space for stunning of animals prior to slaughter, bleeding and dressing of carcasses.

The order was passed by the Union government in 2001, and the rule has since then existed in books. However, after activists brought it back in the public eye, it is being pressed for implementation. Following this, the Animal Husbandry department also mandated the rule, asking the BBMP to supervise if meat shops are equipped with stunning facilities. The department also asked BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to submit a report to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on whether or not the practice of 'stunning' is being followed or not.

