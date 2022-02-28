Bengaluru: In a first, Karnataka government school children are going to make a satellite. The project will be named after Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who breathed his last on October 29, 2021.

On the occasion of National Science Day, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Ashwath Narayana on Monday inaugurated a special program organized at the Government Pre-University College in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. In the event, he announced the Students’ Satellite Project in which 100 students from 20 schools will be involved.

These students are selected via competition related to science and technology. The project was named after Puneeth Rajkumar, who was known for his affectionate behaviour towards children.

"The government has decided to launch a satellite which will be made by govt school children with the help of ISRO. It costs Rs. 1.90 crore. Usually, Rs 50 to 60 crores need to make 60 kg satellite but we have simplified it to 1 and a half kg", Narayana said.

Former Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, who also participated in the program, said that "There is a need to prepare young people for the solution of all the problems of India. Students have shown us hundreds of things that we do not know. Our state is getting name-fame in science and technology".