Bengaluru (Karnataka): As torrential downpour continues to wreak havoc in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said that the government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the flood situation in the state. As much as 50 per cent of the fund have been allotted for Bengaluru.

" The fund has been allotted for restoring damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc. Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone," said the Chief Minister. He also pointed out that Rs 664 crore is already available with deputy commissioners of various districts, while separate Rs 500 crore has already been sanctioned for building infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also said that Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for construction of storm water drains in Bengaluru, and the work will begin once the water recedes. He said it has been decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and Rs 9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for it.

Bommai said that from September 1-5, some parts of the city have received 150 per cent more than normal rainfall, while Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram zones received 307 per cent more than normal rains. This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years and 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.