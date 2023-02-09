Bengaluru: A female student died after suffering a heart attack during a Kabaddi match at her school in Anekal the rea of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday evening, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Sangeet (19) hailing from Balagaranahalli near Atthibele. Sangeeta was a Class XI student at the St Philomena School, Atthibele, Anekal taluk on Bengaluru outskirts.

An official said that a kabaddi game was going on at the school on Wednesday evening. Sangeeta was sent by her team as a raider. As soon as Sangeeta entered the side of the opposite team she collapsed after the players of the opposite team latched on to her. Realising her health condition, the match was stopped immediately.

'Sangeeta was immediately taken to Narayana Health City Hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared the student Sangeeta brought dead. Sources said that the women's Kabaddi match was organised as part of the sports festival celebration at the school. An official said that the local police in Anekal has taken cognisance of the matter.

According to the official, soon after the girl student's death, the Attibele police rushed to the school and registered a case. Further proceedings into the incident are going on. Given the tragic death of the girl student, the administration at the St Philomena School has suspended class work at the school for the day.

Pertinently, on January 8, an artist died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a play in the Bandur village of Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. The deceased Nanjaiah (46) was staging a play at the Basavana temple in the village when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the stage. He was immediately rushed to the Malavalli town taluk hospital where was declared dead on arrival.