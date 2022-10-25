Raichur (Karnataka): In a fight over a trivial matter, a woman died on Monday and another was severely injured after they both caught fire in Geetha Camp of Karnataka's Raichur district. The deceased has been identified as Rukkamma (40). The injured Mallamma is undergoing treatment at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari.

As per sources, on October 22, Rukkamma's daughter went to Mallamma's shop to bring some goods. During that time, Mallamma gave her a torn 20 rupee note. Rukkamma took the torn note brought by her daughter back to the shop and asked Mallamma to replace it with a fresh note. Both had an argument over the torn note.

Meanwhile, angry Rukkamma hit Mallamma with a petrol bottle that was on sale in the shop following which both of them caught fire from a nearby lamp installed in the shop. Both of them suffered serious burns in the accident. Mallamma was admitted to VIMS in Bellary and is currently undergoing treatment while Rukkamma, who was admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), succumbed to her injuries and died on Monday.

A case has been registered in the Sindhanur Rural Police station from both sides regarding the incident.