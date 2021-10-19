Bengaluru: Raising alarm bells, eight-storey police quarters building in Bengaluru tilted by about 1.5 feet due to a wide crack. In order to avert tragedy, police have already ordered the evacuation of 32 families residing in the building to quarters at Annapoorneshwari Nagar near Mysore Road. The crack was spotted on Saturday in the quarters near the erstwhile Binny Mills land.

Based on complaints, an expert panel after isnpection pointed out that the gap between the two blocks was glaring from the seventh floor to the basement. The building has tilted on its side by 0.008 degrees. There is no immediate danger though the building is not safe, said the panel.

The panel also submitted its preliminary report to the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation (KSPHC). Adequate groundwork, including extensive studies related to soil strength, should have been conducted before the construction using precast technology, experts pointed out

Built on a lake bund

An expert in the probe panel said the apartment was constructed on a lake bund and 12.5 feet of loose soil was dumped before construction. Experts from the Indian Institute of Science gave the clearance for the construction. The foundation is not deep enough but it survived as pre-cast technology was used.

A few months ago, cracks were spotted which later widened leading to the tilting of Block B structure. It is likely that the gap will impact block C as well. Sources speculate poor quality of construction is the reason behind tilting.

Civil engineering and structural stability experts were shocked to know that the building is just three years old and was approved by a committee comprising top-notch geotechnical professionals.

Foundation is weak

As per sources, the foundation of the building is weak and that is why the building tilted. It was built for the families of police personnel by the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Limited and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (IDCL). The project aimed at constructing 128 flats, but they constructed 192 flats.

"There are three high-rise units with 192 flats. Though we have been seeing cracks in the wall for the past year, it started increasing following heavy rains. We didn't want to take any chances as several buildings have crashed in the city over the past two weeks. We alerted everyone, including the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, which built it." said a policeman said .

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who visited the spot earlier said, "There are technical lapses, it looks like there are problems in the foundation." He added that families staying in the building for the past two years have been told to evacuate till a solution is found on experts' recommendations. Arrangements have already been made to relocate them to the police quarters at Annapoorneshwari Nagar near Mysore Road, he said.

No role in construction, says BBMP

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they have no role in the construction. It was built using only cement blocks and there is no beam for support. The lives of police personnel and their family members are at risk. The police must take action against the contractors, added officials.