Bengaluru: The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has called for a statewide indefinite strike from November 29 to protest against the non-payment of their Covid allowance and non-reduction of college fees and other issues.

Demonstrators called to withdraw all elective services including OPDs and elective OTs (excluding emergency services) in all the government medical college hospitals.

"During the Covid pandemic, the state govt used resident & intern doctors but now we have been ignored. The government seems to be neglecting the state's young doctors," protesting doctors said.

The protesting doctors stated in their press release that it has been six months since the announcement and yet the funds had not been released by the state government.

The Karnataka government had in May this year announced a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month starting from the month of April for all the resident doctors.

Aggrieved students also stated that the state government is collecting the highest amount of fees from medical colleges and students are deprived of benefits in the government colleges. They further added the government has raised the fee from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh and have not given any concession to the students during the Covid period.

