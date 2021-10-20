Udupi: Karnataka ruling party BJP and Opposition Congress locked horns after two photographs of police officers clad in saffron clothes on the occasion of Dussera festival went viral. Police officers of Udupi and Vijayapura police stations were spotted wearing saffron clothes in two photographs, which did rounds on social media.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in a stern remark asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give police officers tridents and instigate violence. He also lashed out saying that the dream of establishing a 'jungle raj' might come true. Siddaramaiah tweeted "Why have you changed only the attire of police @CMofKarnataka? Give them tridents and initiate violence also. Then your dream of establishing a 'jungle raj' might come true."

Terming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule as 'jungle raj' Siddaramaiah warned that Karnataka is not the same as UP. "On one hand, innocent young men and women are attacked in the name of moral policing in the state. On the other hand, BJP legislators, who barged into a police station, as part of a moral policing case were released. Furthermore, Hindu outfits are distributing tridents and openly giving calls for violence. All of these are openly supported by @CMofKarnataka. Is there a government in the state?" read Siddaramaiah's tweet.

"Since Chief Minister Bommai justified hooliganism as 'action and reaction', it seems the police department while heeding to this call from Bommai have all set to enforce 'jungle raj' in the state, burying the laws of the land. The people of the state should lock themselves up in their homes and it is not safe for them to venture out. This is not Yogi Adityanath’s 'jungle raj' of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Justifying the attire of police officers BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat said that a skullcap is worn on Tipu Jayanthi and critiqued the fraternity while visiting the temple wearing a green shawl and skullcap. Bhat tweeted, "Police have worn traditional attire on festival day. What's wrong with it? You wear a skullcap on Tipu Jayanthi and wear 'topi' when visiting the mosque. You need to see everyone equally as you are in a responsible position."

In a jibe, Bhat urged Siddaramaiah not to hate saffron while targeting minority vote bank."Why do you fear seeing saffron? You do not remember the fraternity when visiting the temple wearing a green shawl and a skullcap. Saffron has long been worshipped in the country. Don't hate saffron by targeting the minority vote bank," said Bhat while addressing the media.

Supporting police officers' clothes he said that saffron colour is there in the national flag and it is not a crime to wear it on festival day."This is the situation for Congress came by hate on saffron. If you oppose saffron, you will get even more avoided. On a festive day, the cops wore saffron, I justify it. The saffron colour is on our national flag. Wearing saffron is not a crime. Siddaramaiah's mentality is understood in this tweet"

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah's trident remark, he said the weapon is worshipped by Hindus and not used to kill anyone."The Trishul is not a weapon that kills anyone. The tridents are worshipped by Hindus. It is a good thing to give a trident to the police."

