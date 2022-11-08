Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress will be submitting a writ petition before the High Court to quash the lower court's order to temporarily block Twitter accounts belonging to the Congress party as well as Bharat Jodo Yatra for using sound effects belonging to the film KGF Chapter 2.

A case regarding the same was registered on November 5 against leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, and social media head Supriya Srinate in the city's Yashwantpur police station by MRT Music, who owns the music in question. (With agency inputs)