Kalaburagi: Karnataka Congress has come to the fore again by lashing out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in bitcoin scam. In a stern remark, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said that the bitcoin case will dethrone Bommai and the state will have its third BJP CM.

"The bitcoin case will displace Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government will see third chief minister this time as witnessed in 2008,"said Kharge while speaking to reporters. Urging for investigation into alleged involvement of Congress party in the scam, Kharge said. "This time also three people will become CM in BJP. BJP politicians have been involved in the bitcoin case. Let them investigate if the other party is involved in this case. They say that the investigation was ordered only by word of mouth."

Reacting to Kharge's statement, Bommai asked Kharge to get the correct information. While speaking to media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Bommai said, "Congressmen's name is also there in the Bitcoin case. Let’s think about it."

"The Congress people are involved in it. First get information about that. Tell Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to get the right information." Bommai said.

Bitcoin case accused Ramesh says media created the scam

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin case main accused Srikrishna Ramesh alias Shriki said that nobody has seized Rs 9 crore from his bank account. Ramesh has been out on bail and he made the statement while interacting with media.

Ramesh said, "I have done nothing but media created many things. I don't know who gave me bail. It is a lie that the police have seized billions of rupees. I am going to the Hebbal hospital. My father and mother are in hospital. I do not know about bitcoin."

Ramesh was arrested on November 6 by Jeevan Bhima Nagar police after his involvement in a brawl in a hotel. Allegedly, he tussled with Vishnu Bhat, son of a businessman and Bhat was also arrested.

Ramesh is a 26-year-old hacker who has been indulging in illegal activities since 2018. He was interrogated multiple times recently by the financial probe agency.

Last year, he was arrested in November for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. He was found to be a hacker and as per the allegation, he illegally transferred Bitcoins worth over Rs 9 crore. He allegedly hacked into accounts of people involved in cryptocurrency trade, reports said.

Investigation is underway for his alleged hacking of Karnataka government's Centre for E-Governance portal and swindling over Rs 11.55 crore. Further, there is also allegation of drug trading through dark web, as per reports.

