Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress Wednesday announced a scheme that would provide 200 units of free electricity to every household in the state if they come to power in the state which goes to poll in May this year. The Congress intends to provide relief to the people in the state who are reeling under the ill effects of high inflation.

"We are announcing a scheme to provide relief to the people of the state who are reeling from the price hike. The Congress government will implement the 'Griha Jyoti' scheme to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household in the state. Congress is responsible for your electricity bill from now on. It is a Congress guarantee," the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

The state Congress has embarked on a Bus Yatra on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls where they will lock horns against the BJP who they claim has wrested power illegally. It may be recalled that the BJP managed to form the government in the state during the last Assembly elections by garnering defections within the ranks of the Congress MLAs.