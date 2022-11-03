Bengaluru: With Karnataka polls likely in April 2023, the state Congress has launched a stringent preparatory process at all levels beginning with the allotment of tickets. A 10-day long meticulous process is brought in for aspirants to apply for Congress tickets to contest the elections. The Congress is aiming to dislodge the BJP and win over 150 out of the total 224 seats.

"Those who want to contest the 2023 assembly polls from our party, including the sitting legislators, will have to apply," said Congress State President D K Shivakumar. An application, along with Rs 2 lakh Demand Draft (DD) and details of their membership have to be submitted. The Congress has relaunched its membership drive and anyone can apply.

"Congress is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, all the preparations are on. For those who desire to contest from the Congress party, we are inviting applications, those interested can take the application and submit it between November 5-15 at the Congress office," Shivakumar told reporters. The application fee is Rs 5,000, and the general category applicants will have to attach Rs 2 lakh DD and membership details, along with the application while submitting. For SC/ST applicants there will be 50 percent concession and they will have to attach Rs 1 lakh DD.

Stating that many are in touch with him with a wish to join the Congress and have requested him to restart the membership drive, the KPCC chief said online membership has been opened. Not willing to reveal any names, he said, "This is an opportunity for all of them, who want to join the Congress by accepting its principles, ideals and leadership."

Shivakumar said they all can apply and the committee that is there under the leadership of senior Congressman Allam Veerabhandrappa will scrutinise and decide on giving membership. There are no restrictions for anyone who wants to apply.

On whether those who had defected from the party in 2019 can apply for membership, as the Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah had categorically said that they will not be taken back, Shivakumar said, "I'm talking as a President, after consulting everyone. We are open with this, anyone can apply, the committee will ultimately decide."

To a question about Rs 2 lakh DD, he said: "We will require money for the party activities, to construct our building and manage election campaign, advertisements, media ads. We are not getting electoral bonds, they only go for BJP. So, we will have to collect money from party workers."

Shivakumar also said that newly-elected AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Karnataka for the first time, after taking charge on November 6, and the KPCC will be organising a "Sarvodaya Samavesha", a large convention that day at the palace grounds here, to accord him a grand welcome.