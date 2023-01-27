Bengaluru: Everybody was stunned as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai snatched the microphone from a seer and started reiterating his commitment to solving the civic problems in Bengaluru metropolitan city. The CM resorted to this unexpected act when Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Guru Peeta pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami did not hesitate to highlight the civic problems in the presence of Bommai.

The incident took place during a public meeting in Mahadevapura constituency. The seer, who was seated beside in the CM in the front row on the dais, went on recounting the problems of the people during the recent rain-induced floods. Bad roads and bad infrastructure remained a constant irritant in the city despite different Chief Ministers and Ministers making assurances, the pontiff reportedly said.

No longer able to keep his cool, CM Bommai leaned sideward while seated in his chair and grabbed the mic from the pontiff. Without showing any obvious irritation, the Chief Minister began making comparisons to the past CMs. Bommai asserted that all necessary plans were made and funds sanctioned while works were also started to boost up civic infrastructure in the city limits.

CM Basavaraj Bommai further asserted that he was not like the other Chief Ministers in the past and that he would continue to fulfil his assurances to the people of the State. The CM-seer confrontation once again brought into spotlight the rampant problems and hardships being caused to the residents in Bengaluru in times of heavy rains and floods in almost all corners of Bengaluru city.