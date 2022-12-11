Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted training for middle-level police personnel on the lines of the National Defence Academy (NDA). He said low-rank police personnel and IPS officers get the best training, but not middle-level personnel. Training for them must be more effective and for this, a separate training centre, syllabus and various courses are required as it will help them to work with more dedication, he added. Bommai was speaking at the investiture ceremony conducted for the presentation of the President's Police Medals to the police personnel at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Noting that the police have the responsibility of maintaining law and order as well as curbing crime, he said, of late, technology-based crimes are on the rise, but the evidence is left out in this mode of crimes. The technology used by the police needs to be strengthened further, he said and added that the grants required for this purpose will be provided in the next budget with the help of experts.

Stressing the modernisation of the police force as well as Forensic Sciences Laboratories, Bommai said the state-of-the-art FSL labs are required since they will play an essential role in the detection of crime and two labs are established in Hubballi and Ballari. At the same time, crime detection must happen without delay, he said. The Chief Minister also stressed the need to take more stringent steps to check irregularities in police recruitment.