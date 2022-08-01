Davanagere (Karnataka): Reacting to allegations of giving preferential treatment to a Hindu murder victim over two Muslim murder victims, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the BJP is a national party, which doesn't discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion.

Speaking to media persons here, Bommai said, "The leaders of the previous regimes should introspect their own conduct over such issues." The Chief Minister was referring to the recent killings of migrant worker Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare and Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet, a worker in Dakshina Kannada district. The opposition had criticised Bommai for meeting only the slain BJP activist's family members.

Replying to a question on protests staged by BJP workers and Hindu activists demanding protection, the Chief Minister said that the protests have subsided now. "A sense of confidence is building among them (the protesters) as the investigation is progressing. I am confident that the police would soon nab the killers," he said. Referring to the recent protest staged by ABVP activists at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Bommai said that there was no lapse in security. (IANS)