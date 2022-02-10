Bengaluru: After directions from Karnataka HC, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered reopening of schools up to class 10 from Monday.

Speaking to media after a high level meeting, Karnataka CM appealed students to maintain peace and tranquility. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard, but colleges will be opened later.

"The last two days have been very peaceful. Adjourning the matter for Monday, a three-member bench of the High Court today has appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides," the chief minister said.

"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to the 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," added Bommai.

Adjourning the hearing of Hijab case to Monday, Karnataka HC had given directions to the state to open schools and colleges and maintain the status quo while ensuring there are no problems.

