Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hosted a breakfast for crematorium workers at his official Race Course Road residence here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister assured to regularise their services and also to make allocation from upcoming budget to increase crematorium facilities in Bengaluru.

Bommai said, "steps have already been taken to confirm the services of 130 crematorium workers in the city on the lines of Pourakarmikas (civic workers). There are 300 of them in other districts and necessary steps will be taken to regularise all such workers across the State."

The Chief Minister, who received a brass statue of the legendary king Harishchandra from Karnataka Dr B R Ambedkar Crematorium and Electric Crematorium Employees Association, said "it is one of the most valued gifts he has received so far and would keep it at a place where he offers worship every day." Bommai directed the officials to refer to the community as Harishchadra Balaga (Harishchandra's fraternity) instead of crematorium workers.

Also read: CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival

There are about 40,000 civic workers across the state, of whom services of 11,000 have already been regularised by the government. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will take necessary steps to regularise all such workers in Bengaluru and the same would be followed across the state in a phased manner.