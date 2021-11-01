Nellyadi (Dakshina Kannada): Road accidents have been claiming lives and mostly drowsy driving especially during night times has been one of the main reasons. Interestingly, a Class 9 student has come up with an innovative solution. Chinmay Gowda along with his friend Vitik Shetty developed an eyeglass, 'lifeline.' Alarm bells will start ringing when the driver closes his or her eyes for more than two seconds. The eyeglass is designed in such a way that it will not stop beeping and vibrating until the driver wakes up. The eyeglass is made by using a cooling glass, eye blink sensor, arduino nanochip, mini sound buzzer, vibrator, and a nine-watt battery, and a few other electronic items.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chinmay Gowda said that he got to know about Iris Award during a program held in his school. The speakers during the event said that no one has ever invented a tool to control drowsy driving so far. Intrigued by the speaker's words and with the aim to win a national competition, Gowda started researching for a solution. Then, he ordered materials through an e-commerce site and developed the eyeglass. He also added that he wants to develop the glass further to minimize its size.

Gowda is a student of Jnanodaya Bethany English Medium School in Nellyadi of Putturu taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. His parents Chandrasekhar and Chethana, residents of Shishila village are also supportive of his endeavors.

