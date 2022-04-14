Mandya (Karnataka): Sunny Leone fans are being given a special discount at a chicken shop near the Karnataka Bar Circle located in Mandya's Nuradi road. The young man, who is the owner of the shop, was a fan of actress Sunny Leone. As per information, he will be giving discounts to Sunny Leone followers throughout the year.

Prasad, the shop owner, put on board announcing a 10 percent discount for Sunny Leone fans who buy chicken in his shop. However, individuals cannot just come and say they are fans of the actress and get a discount. That fan must follow the following three main conditions.

The conditions are as follows: 1. Sunny Leone should follow them on social networking sites Facebook and Instagram, 2. At least 10 photos of the actress should be stored on their mobile phones. 3. The person should like and comment on all her photos. The advertisement, as soon as it was put up, went viral on social media.