Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet in Surathkal on July 28. He has also been identified by the police as the owner of the car used for Fazil's murder. Meanwhile, the vehicle was discovered in Inna village near Padubiri in Karnataka's Udupi district.

Speaking to the media, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "More than 51 people have been inquired in connection with the murder. We got the traces of a car while scanning the CCTV footage- White Hyundai Eon car- on the basis of footage and registration number we had taken eight cars into custody and inquired about its owners."

Kumar said the accused would be produced before the court and taken into custody, also noting that the latter had revealed 'certain information regarding who took the car from him. He further added that police teams were in the process of identifying and arresting the assailants of Fazil. Kumar further stated that in accordance with the request from Fazil's father for an inquiry by a higher-ranked official, he had ordered the appointment of DCP North Mahesh Kumar as the Investigating Officer.

On Saturday, police said 21 persons had been detained for questioning in relation to the killing. The murder took place shortly after the killing of BJYM member Praveen Nettur by bike-borne assailants in the Bellare region of the district on the night of July 26. Following this, protest marches were taken out by several Hindu organizations. The case was later handed over to the NIA by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (With agency inputs)