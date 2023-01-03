Bengaluru: Congress leaders visited the residence of businessman Pradeep, who allegedly died by suicide, and consoled the bereaved family members. State in-charge AICC General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC Working President Ramalinga Reddy visited the family on Tuesday and condoled his death.

Congress leaders demanded the arrest of Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others be named in the FIR in connection with the alleged suicide of Pradeep and urged the State government to ensure justice for his family. "This is an unfortunate incident linked to a financial deal, it should not have happened. Pradeep's wife Namita said her husband should get justice and that he had invested Rs 1.5 crore into a financial deal, out of which there was no profit so far. The family wants that money back," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, he said, as an MLA of the locality, Arvind Limbavali is said to have tried to settle things. "Namita is not alleging anything, she is only saying that she wants justice and was not angry with anyone, but when the inference is drawn, six names are mentioned in the death note, which also includes the name of Limbavali. If his name is taken, he is in some way responsible for the death, or else why he would write," he pointed out.

Noting that the FIR has been registered against Limbavali and five others, the Congress legislature party leader said police should immediately ensure the financial issue is settled and the family gets the money that was invested by Pradeep. "Also, immediately everyone should be arrested and action should be tabywith law against those responsible for the deaArrestsrest should happen and crimitrialsrial should follow, and police should ensure that the culprits are punished whether it is an MLA or anyone else. The mistake is a mistake, whoever it may be, they should be punished as per law," he said.

Pradeep (47) was found dead in his car at Nettigere near here on Sunday. He had allegedly shot himself in the head inside his car. The deceased had purportedly left behind an eight-page death note that named Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others, following which an FIR was registered by the police against them. (With Agency Inputs)