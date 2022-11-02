Chitradurga (Karnataka): BJP MLA from Karnataka's Chitradurga Tippa Reddy has filed a complaint with cyber police in connection with a video call made by a young woman who appeared nude on the call in an alleged bid to honey-trap him, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the gang has come under police radar after the MLA filed a complaint regarding the incident. It is learned that MLA Tippa Reddy got a normal audio call from an unknown woman on October 31 who later made a video call on Whatsapp.

The BJP leader was shocked to see a naked woman on the other side who was speaking in Hindi, he told the police. Sensing fraud, he immediately disconnected the call, he said adding he later received several porn videos from that mobile number.

Also read: Honey trapped, govt employee still to come to terms that woman he loved was Pak agent

The legislator has deleted all the videos and blocked the number, police sources said. The politician then lodged a complaint with the Chitradurga cyber police and demanded action against the culprits. "Since Assembly elections in the state are fast approaching, it might be the handiwork of his political rivals to honey-trap him," the sources said.

Further investigation into the incident is on. However, the police are tight-lipped about the incident as an official police statement is awaited.