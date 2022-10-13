Bengaluru: BJP leader of Bengaluru city unit NR Ramesh filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and retired senior IAS officer Shyam Bhatt alleging that they have resorted to corruption by misusing power and violating the administrative norms.

In the complaint, Ramesh has accused Siddaramaiah of illegally denotifying government property under the name 'Re-Do' by accepting favours from an influential builder in the city. The property worth Rs 200 crore falls in Survey Nos. 27/1, 28/4, 28/5 and 28/6 of 02 acres 39 ½ guntas of Lal Bagh Siddhapur village (now Jayanagar 1st Block), Kasaba Hobli and Bangalore south taluk.

Although the government property is earmarked for a park and public use space as per the BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) master plan, a private builder named Ashok Dhariwal has acquired the property through illegal means. Later, Dhariwal submitted a request to the State government's committee for the conversion of these properties to build a residential complex. But any construction work in this reserve area will be illegal, as per norms.

The BJP leader alleged that in violation of rules, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah de-notified the property earmarked by the BDA for a public park in Siddapur Barangay. The complainant urged the Lokayukta to order the State government to hand over the investigation of the scam to the CBI or CID.