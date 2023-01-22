Belagavi (Karnataka): A former minister of the BJP in Karnataka has stirred up a hornet's nest with his statement, which landed him in trouble while the controversial remarks left the party red-faced. Former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi taking a dig at Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar at the BJP convention in Sulebavi, said, "Hebbalkar can provide with Rs 3,000, but if you vote for BJP I will give Rs 6,000, but we never play foul politics." Jarakiholi further stated, "They are offering a cooker and a mixer in Modaga village, which cost Rs 600 to Rs 700. Also, a few more items that can be summed up to around Rs 3,000. We can also offer Rs. 6,000 for a vote, but I have won six elections without paying a penny."

Also read: BJP turning coastal Karnataka into Hindutva laboratory: Siddaramaiah

Hebbalkar has also responded to this statement issued by Jarakiholi which has been a topic of debate now. On the other hand, Hebbalkar, addressing a press conference at her residence in Belgaum on Sunday, said, "BJP MLA in my constituency said that they will distribute Rs 6,000 per vote to the voters. There is nothing more stupid than that."

"But the voters of my constituency are self-respecting. They accept me as the daughter of their house and appreciate the development work of the constituency. So, they do not pay attention to any such lures. If we get votes by paying Rs 6,000 that is the height of their stupidity," Hebbalkar said slamming Jarakiholi.

Responding to former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's statement at Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Sunday, Bealagavi district in charge Minister Govind Karjol said fomer minister Ramesh Jarakiholi statement is his personal opinion. There is no system like that in our party, BJP has its own philosophy and ideology."