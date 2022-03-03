Dharwad(Karnataka ): On bringing back Naveen’s body from Ukraine, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said, “More space is needed to bring a dead body on the flight. In the place required for a dead body, eight persons could be accommodated and brought back.”

Karnataka lawmaker Arvind Bellad stirred a controversy on Thursday over his response to a question on bringing back the remains of medical student Naveen SG, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1. He also said the government is making efforts but it was more difficult to bring back a body than people who are alive.

“There is definitely a big effort by the government. There is a war going on there. Amid that, an effort will be made and if possible, the body will be returned. Bringing those who are alive is difficult, so bringing a dead body back would be even more difficult. More space is needed to bring a dead body on the flight,” said Arvind Bellad, who represents Hubli-Dharwad West seat in north Karnataka.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is taking special care of the issue. "Those who are in Ukraine are under tremendous pressure. If they manage to come to Romania, they are safe. India has made food and shelter arrangements for students there. They will be brought back to India soon," he said.

On a positive note, the MLA alleged that the Medical Council of India (MCI) is creating artificial demand and forcing Indian students to pursue their dreams in Ukraine because the study of medicine has become unaffordable in India. "We have the Medical Council of India (MCI), it is a private institute. They are creating artificial demand for MBBS seats. There is a taboo on allotting additional seats and an element of corruption can't be ruled out. Action should be initiated against the MCI. Why can't Indian students get affordable medical education here? he asked.

Naveen, a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University was killed on Tuesday when he stepped out of his apartment and went to a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions for himself and those bunked with him. Naveen is the only Indian casualty in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.