Belagavi (Karnataka): The Belagavi district administration has issued an order prohibiting the entry of Maharashtra Shivsena MP Dhairyasheel Mane to Belagavi on January 17. Mane, who is also the Chairman of the Maharashtra Border Coordination Committee was to attend the celebrations of martyr's day.

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is observing martyr's day to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. Meanwhile, District Collector Nitesh Patil issued an executive order and banned the entry of Dhairyasheel Mane into the district.

The District Collector has ordered to impose restrictions using special powers under Section 144 (3) of CrPC 1997. The Collector, in his ban orders, said that Mane's visit posed a threat to linguistic harmony and law and order. It also forecast possible damage to the public property, if allowed.

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the MES has planned a rally in the city to observe the martyr’s day to honour those who laid down their lives during the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. As per the invite, Mane was supposed to participate in the event.

Mane was scheduled to participate in the Martyrs' Day program of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Tuesday. Earlier on December 19, last year, the Belagavi district administration issued an order prohibiting the entry of MP Dhairyasheel Mane to Belagavi who was scheduled to attend an event there.

