Karwar( Karnataka): A banker in Karnataka's Karwar carried out a digital heist transferring over Rs 2 crore into his wife's account and absconded thereafter. The rip-off was carried out by Kumar Bomala, Assistant Branch Manager at one of the branches of Bank of Baroda, who allegedly deposited around Rs 2.69 crores into his wife's account.

The incident, having taken place in Yallapur town in Karwar, saw Kumar step by step increasing the bank balance of his wife's account since he joined the branch around five months back till September 5 through staff login.

A police complaint into the incident was registered soon after Bomala disappeared with the amount. The investigation is currently on. Speaking about the incident, Dr Suman D Pennekar, District Superintendent of Police said that after the arrest of the accused, an inquiry will be conducted about where the money was kept.

"The accused covertly used the login IDs of bank clerks and other staff to carry out the transfers. The bank lodged a complaint after the fraud came to light recently. Kumar has disappeared and a missing complaint was registered. Efforts are underway to trace the accused," Perekar said.