Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Session has been adjourned till March 4 amid Congress MLAs' protest over Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag at the Red Fort' remark. As the Congress MLAs continue their protest in Karnataka Assembly demanding minister Eshwarappa's resignation over his saffron flag remark, Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai had said that "Congress has lost the morality to be the Opposition party."

Reacting to a question about protest dharna by Congress, Bommai had recently said "not just as the ruling party, the Congress has lost morality to be even the opposition party." The Chief Minister had earlier said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister's statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress delegation met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and complained against the Rural Development minister over his controversial statement about raising the saffron flag on the Red Fort.

Also Read: Eshwarappa's saffron flag row: Karnataka Congress issues whip, sleepover to continue till Monday

Triggering a controversy, Eshwarappa had allegedly said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

"Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country," Eshwarappa had allegedly said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that a sedition case should be filed against the minister for his purported claim of hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort. The Congress has demanded his resignation.

(With agency inputs)